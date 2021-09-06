GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 12,047 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 14,922.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.