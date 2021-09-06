GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $354,000 Holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,957 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.