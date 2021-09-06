GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $360,000 in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.93 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

