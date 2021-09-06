GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $391,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

