Guggenheim Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

