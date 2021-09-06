Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

