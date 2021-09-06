Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,388.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

