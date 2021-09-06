Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

