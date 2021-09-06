Hancock Whitney Corp Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

