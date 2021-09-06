Hancock Whitney Corp Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.08. 7,357,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.