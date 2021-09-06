Hancock Whitney Corp Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $503.50. 629,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

