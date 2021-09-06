Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 28,371 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.05. 41,818,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,706,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

