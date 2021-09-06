Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 10,800 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 447,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

FOCS stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

