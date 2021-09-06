Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 5,500 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $94.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

