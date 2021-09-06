Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 672,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 643,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $973.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

