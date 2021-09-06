Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Belden were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $58.47 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.