Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

