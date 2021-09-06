Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $510,000 Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $95.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.