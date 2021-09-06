HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.38 million and $51.29 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00154022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00215267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.07233600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.70 or 1.00124662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.87 or 0.00965402 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.