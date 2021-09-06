Head-To-Head Analysis: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) vs. 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Remark alerts:

18.3% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Remark and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remark and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 13.90 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -7.78 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

890 5th Avenue Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remark.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -53.47% N/A -104.66% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.