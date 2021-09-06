Head to Head Comparison: Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) vs. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.21%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ceapro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.55) -1.28 Ceapro $11.29 million 3.80 $1.39 million N/A N/A

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.69% -54.39% Ceapro N/A 3.66% 3.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceapro beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800. The company was founded by Seth Lederman and Donald W. Landry on November 16, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.