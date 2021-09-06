Head-To-Head Comparison: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 42.96 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.58 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -35.03

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ideanomics and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 87.01%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Fisker.

Summary

Fisker beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

