Head to Head Contrast: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BorgWarner alerts:

This table compares BorgWarner and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.02 $500.00 million $2.76 15.63 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BorgWarner and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 5 7 0 2.46 REE Automotive 0 0 2 0 3.00

BorgWarner currently has a consensus price target of $49.54, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.29%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.49% 15.95% 6.76% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BorgWarner beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.