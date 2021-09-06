Head to Head Contrast: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 159.05%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27%

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.74 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.54 Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.78 $3.26 million $0.06 406.33

Arco Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.