Head-To-Head Review: Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29% BWX Technologies 12.70% 43.51% 11.81%

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of BWX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and BWX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 5.02 -$30.12 million N/A N/A BWX Technologies $2.12 billion 2.58 $278.67 million $3.03 18.97

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and BWX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BWX Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

BWX Technologies has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications. The Nuclear Services Group segment includes nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration services and management, operating services for various government-owned facilities, and inspection and maintenance services for the commercial nuclear industry. The Nuclear Power Group segment involves in the design and manufacture of commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment such as containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The company was founded by Stephen Wilcox and George Babcock in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

