Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.35 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

