Hellenic Coin Price Hits $3.68 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00429115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

