Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 7,994 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 371.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.29. 1,087,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

