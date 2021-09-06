Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

