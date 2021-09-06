Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.60. 1,296,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.