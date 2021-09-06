Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.