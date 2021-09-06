Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

