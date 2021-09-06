Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.