Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on October 1st

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

