HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $108.84 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

