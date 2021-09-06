HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 496,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.