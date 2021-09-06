HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.26% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.64 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

