HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 280,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $68.00 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.