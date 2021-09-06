HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $268.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $269.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

