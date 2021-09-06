Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HIK stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company had a trading volume of 70,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,073. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,569.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,429.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

