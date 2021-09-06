Holderness Investments Co. Buys 177 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,297. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.40 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average of $285.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.