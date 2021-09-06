Holderness Investments Co. Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

