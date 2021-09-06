Holderness Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.61. 2,741,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,102. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

