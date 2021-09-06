Holderness Investments Co. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $107,466,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 253,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $133.00. 1,354,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.88. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

