Holderness Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $107.58. The stock had a trading volume of 566,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

