Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce $129.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $514.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

