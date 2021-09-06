Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

