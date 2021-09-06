Homrich & Berg Acquires 7,587 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 112,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

