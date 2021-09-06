Homrich & Berg Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.