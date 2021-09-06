Homrich & Berg Purchases 2,582 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC opened at $191.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

